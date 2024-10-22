Temple's $40K plan to recruit more nurses

Temple University Health System, a $2.9 billion academic health system based in Philadelphia, is strengthening its nursing workforce pipeline.

In August, the organization introduced the Temple Health Nursing Scholars Program to support registered nurses and certified registered nurse anesthetists. Students applying to or currently enrolled in an RN or CRNA program can qualify for up to $40,000 in loan sponsorship by committing to a two- to three-year, full-time work term at Temple Health after graduation and licensure.

"There are many types of pipeline programs, and we're not new to them. We began with initiatives targeting high-school students, but we felt this program was especially aligned with our mission and vision for nursing," said Chaudron Carter Short, PhD, EdD, RN, executive vice president and chief nurse executive of Temple Health, in an interview with Becker's.

Health systems across the U.S. are tapping into available resources to recruit and retain nursing professionals. For example, Cleveland-based University Hospitals expanded its nurse recruitment program for high-school students this summer and NYC Health + Hospitals launched its "Nurses4NYC" recruitment effort March 19.

"Across the country, both the nursing and CRNA workforce are challenging to recruit, and all organizations are leveraging available resources to help recruit and retain nurses," Dr. Carter Short said. "This program provides an additional opportunity for us to build a pipeline of nurses from a different source."

Temple Health aims to recruit 90 RNs and 26 CRNAs over the next three years. Currently, the health system has 3,391 RNs and 61 CRNAs.

"This initiative enhances our ability to attract and sponsor talent within the health system," Dr. Carter Short added. "It increases access to benefits for our entry-level nurses and CRNAs, aligns our future teams, and helps reduce high turnover rates. Our benefits, such as tuition assistance and healthcare coverage, encourage students to choose Temple as their employer while they are still in school. As an added benefit, they can secure employment before completing their programs."

The program is partially funded by a grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

To be eligible, applicants must be accepted to or already enrolled in an accredited RN or CRNA program, have a GPA of at least 2.3, and be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or a resident with DACA or TPS status.

"We're excited about this program because it helps reduce staffing turnover costs, supports a diverse workforce, decreases reliance on agency staff, and bolsters overall recruitment," Dr. Carter Short said.

For more information about the program, click here.