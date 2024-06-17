University Hospitals expands nurse recruitment program for high schoolers

Cleveland-based University Hospitals is expanding its Future Nurse Academy this summer — a program that trains high school students in the Cleveland area in core skills required for a career in the field.

Participants in the two-week paid program visit nursing schools in the area and receive hands-on training in a variety of skills, including CPR administration and clinical simulation experiences. Students will also learn about health and wellness, social determinants of health and problem-solving skills.

Twenty-six students participated in the UH Future Nurse Academy when it launched last summer, according to a June 13 news release from the health system. This year, University Hospitals is expanding the program to three more locations and tripling the number of participating students. Seventy-eight high schoolers from 43 schools are registered to participate in the academy this summer.

"The UH Future Nurse Academy sets students up for success by connecting them with UH clinicians and partners, and providing an array of opportunities for hands-on learning," Michelle Hereford, BSN, RN, chief nurse executive at University Hospitals, said in the release. "The Academy builds on students' existing skills to help them navigate healthcare career paths following high school graduation."