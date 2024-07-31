Rural Vermont turns to community nurses for care

More cities in Vermont are turning to community nurses to provide in-home health care, WBUR reported July 30.

Community nurse programs have run in several cities for years. Some are funded through nonprofits, churches or the city itself.

"Right now the healthcare system is reactive. Something has to happen, and then you call 911, and then you go," Kristin Barnum, who runs a nonprofit called Community Nurse Connection, told WBUR. "But these community nurses are health coaches, health advocates, to prevent bad things from happening."

The community nurses, some retired from local health systems, help fill gaps in healthcare by providing in-home support, including healthcare needs and addressing social determinants of health. Their work is free to patients and programs pay an average of $30,000 per year to community nurses.

More towns are looking to replicate the model with some towns actively hiring for community nurses. These programs have reduced 911 calls and emergency medical care as well as reduced isolation and hazards in the home.