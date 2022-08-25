Press Ganey taps former ANA leader as head of new nursing center of excellence

Press Ganey has named Nicole George, MSN, RN, head of its new nursing center of excellence.

Ms. George will oversee the healthcare improvement organization's team of advisers to assist hospitals in pursuing Magnet status.

"The journey to Magnet [status] can be a rigorous process, and I'm privileged to partner with nurse leaders as they attain the gold standard of nursing through integrated analytics, industry best practices and cutting-edge solutions," Ms. George said in an Aug. 24 statement.

Ms. George is the former assistant director of the Magnet recognition program at the American Nurses Credentialing Center, an American Nurses Association subsidiary.

