Pennsylvania is 36th state to adopt multistate nursing license

Pennsylvania is now one of 36 states that offers a more flexible licensing option for nurses.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill to include the state in the Nurse Licensure Compact July 1. The compact allows registered nurses and licensed practical/vocational nurses to practice in-person or via telehealth with one multistate license in all participating states.

"Today, Pennsylvania moves forward in ensuring we are able to meet the ever-increasing demand for nurses to meet the healthcare needs of our residents," state Sen. Lisa Boscola, who sponsored the bill, said in a news release. "While the pandemic has highlighted this need in the short term, being a member of the Nurse Licensure Compact is also critical in the long run for our state's residents."