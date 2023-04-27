Nurse at Nevada youth mental health center charged with child abuse, neglect

A Nevada nurse who worked at a youth mental health facility was charged with multiple counts of child abuse and criminal negligence involving 19 patients, NBC affiliate News3 reported April 26.

Chirstina Mendoza, 44, was a licensed practical nurse at Never Give Up facility in Amargosa Valley, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. She was taken into custody on April 20 at the facility, but the investigation into abuse allegations at the facility began in August 2021, according to the report.

Staff and patients allege Ms. Mendoza used chemical restraints on children without notifying parents, allegedly dismissed a patient's strict dietary needs, failed to report abuse by other staff members, denied a patient medical care for a broken toe until protective services intervened, and kept a patient in an isolated room two months after she turned 18, News3 reported.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office arrest report charged Ms. Mendoza with suspicion of abuse or neglect of a child in a mental health facility, child abuse resulting in substantial bodily or mental harm, conspiracy to commit abuse of a vulnerable person, abuse of a vulnerable person, criminal neglect of a patient resulting in substantial bodily harm and failing to report abuse of a vulnerable person.

A spokesperson for Never Give Up declined to comment on the arrest, citing the ongoing investigation, News3 said.