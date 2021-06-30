North Carolina nurse suspended over 'unprofessional' TikTok videos involving patient care

The Citadel at Winston Salem (N.C.) nursing facility suspended Kelly Morris after she posted videos to her TikTok account where she allegedly joked about mistreating patients, local NBC affiliate WXII 12 reported June 28.

TikTok has since removed the account to which Ms. Morris, a nurse at the facility, posted the videos involving patient care.

Ms. Morris shared the following statement with WXII:

"The only thing hurt in my TikTok videos were people's feelings. All my videos are comedy skits. I can understand how someone can be upset but not to the degree they are taking it. No one was ever harmed and I treat all my patients with great care and they all love me."

Accordius Health, the nursing facility's parent company also shared the following statement with the news station:

"The Citadel at Winston Salem was made aware of TikTok videos by an employee last week. Our team investigated content and acted immediately. Misuse and unprofessional use of social media platforms by employees violates our core values and is not tolerated. Any form of resident abuse is never tolerated. Be assured we have handled the situation and reported her actions to all appropriate state and federal agencies.

"We love our residents; provide for and protect them every day. We are grateful for the global healthcare team that protects the elderly with pride in our profession."

While the state's nursing board couldn't confirm whether it had received a complaint or opened an investigation into Ms. Morris, its bylaws say disciplinary action can be taken against any nurse who "engages in unprofessional conduct that is nonconforming to the standards of acceptable and prevailing nurse practice or the ethics of the nursing profession, even if a patient is not injured," WXII reports.