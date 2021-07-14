National Nurses United launches committee to dismantle structural racism at Florida hospitals

A new committee made of nurses at several Florida hospitals will tackle systemic racism within the profession, reports the Florida Phoenix.

Organized by National Nurses United, the committee will address racism in the nursing field, including "barriers to practice and ensuring a nursing workforce that is reflective of the community," according to an NNU statement cited by the Florida Phoenix.

The committee will meet four times each year on paid time, Chuleenan Svetvilas, an NNU spokesperson, said in an email to the Florida Phoenix.

The organization said nurses at 10 Florida hospitals have ratified a new three-year collective bargaining agreement that highlights provisions including the new committee.