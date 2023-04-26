Institute for Healthcare Improvement, Daisy Foundation award nurses for patient safety efforts

A team of clinicians from the South Texas Veterans Health Care System and a nurse in Florida were selected as recipients of an award recognizing commitments to patient safety from the Institute for Healthcare Improvement and the Daisy Foundation.

The organizations announced recipients of the 2023 Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses in Patient Safety April 25. Every year, more than 5,800 healthcare facilities and nursing schools in the U.S. and 37 other countries participate in the award program, according to a news release.

The team award went to the STVHCS hemodialysis team at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. The team was recognized for providing "exemplary care" and "unwavering compassion" to patients and their families, despite a slew of recent challenges, including a winter storm that disrupted dialysis for more than 400 patients in the city, as well as COVID-19 surges that led to spikes in the number of hospitalized hemodialysis patients requiring in-room dialysis.

Jeffrey Schultz, MSN, APRN, a flight nurse for the ShandsCair Critical Care Transport Team at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla. received the individual award. Mr. Schultz was recognized for having "an exemplary safety record" and supporting the program in maintaining optimal outcomes for critical patients while they are transported to the hospital.

