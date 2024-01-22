Highest-paying states for 6 nurse professions

California was the top-paying state for three nursing professions.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics found the annual mean wage by state of six nurse professions in 2022. Here are the top five states by wage and profession:

Nurse anesthetists

California: $246,510

Connecticut: $240,580

North Dakota: $239,200+

New York: $238,710

Illinois: $238,440

Nurse practitioners

California: $158,130

New Jersey: $143,250

Massachusetts: $138,700

Oregon: $136,250

Nevada: $136,230

Registered nurses

California: $133,340

Hawaii: $113,220

Oregon: $106,610

Massachusetts: $104,150

Alaska: $103,310

Nurse midwives

California: $169,530

West Virginia: $165,780

Hawaii: $156,020

Massachusetts: $143,870

Oregon: $136,150

Nursing assistants

Alaska: $44,420

District of Columbia: $43,820

California: $43,570

New York: $43,450

Oregon: $42,960

Medical and service managers, including nurse managers

New York: $171,620

District of Columbia: $156,870

New Jersey: $153,300

Massachusetts: $152,450

Delaware: $150,840