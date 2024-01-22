Highest-paying states for 6 nurse professions

California was the top-paying state for three nursing professions.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics found the annual mean wage by state of six nurse professions in 2022. Here are the top five states by wage and profession:
California: $246,510
Connecticut: $240,580
North Dakota: $239,200+
New York: $238,710
Illinois: $238,440
California: $158,130
New Jersey: $143,250
Massachusetts: $138,700
Oregon: $136,250
Nevada: $136,230
California: $133,340
Hawaii: $113,220
Oregon: $106,610
Massachusetts: $104,150
Alaska: $103,310
California: $169,530
West Virginia: $165,780
Hawaii: $156,020
Massachusetts: $143,870
Oregon: $136,150
Alaska: $44,420
District of Columbia: $43,820
California: $43,570
New York: $43,450
Oregon: $42,960
Medical and service managers, including nurse managers
New York: $171,620
District of Columbia: $156,870
New Jersey: $153,300
Massachusetts: $152,450
Delaware: $150,840