Galen partners with HCA Houston to open 4th Texas campus

Erica Carbajal -

In partnership with HCA Houston Healthcare, Galen College of Nursing will open its fourth Texas nursing education campus in Houston next year. 

The Houston campus will offer a 3-year BSN program starting Jan. 9. In following terms, it will also offer an LPN/LVN-to-ADN bridge program and a VN program. Enrollments have opened for all three programs, according to an Oct. 25 news release from the college. 

The campus will feature advanced patient simulation labs and classroom environments that support practice-based learning.

Galen has campuses in Kentucky, Texas, Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, South Carolina, Virginia and North Carolina. 

