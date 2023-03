Diane Johnson, BSN, former Sinai Hospital of Baltimore chief nursing officer, died of breast cancer March 10. She was 71, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Ms. Johnson joined the hospital nursing staff in 1975 as a newborn and intensive care nurseries nurse. She held several positions at the hospital, and by 1994 she was appointed vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer. She retired in 2018.

She is survived by her husband, daughter, stepson and siblings, the report said.