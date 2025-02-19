Florida nurse suffers severe injuries after patient attack

A nurse at Loxahatchee, Fla.-based HCA Florida Palms West Hospital suffered critical injuries after she was attacked by a patient Feb. 18, NBC affiliate WPTV reported.

The suspect, identified as Stephen Scantlebury, was at the hospital under Florida's Baker Act, which allows for involuntary hospitalization if a person is deemed to be a danger to themselves or others. The man was being cared for by the nurse when investigators said he "inexplicably" jumped on top of his bed and attacked the nurse. A witness ran from the room and called for help.

"The attack happened in a matter of seconds and was witnessed by multiple people who came to assist," a hospital spokesperson told Becker's.

Mr. Scantlebury then fled the hospital. Police located Mr. Scantlebury and detained him, and he later was charged with attempted murder, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department Facebook post.

The nurse suffered severe injuries to her face and eyes and is in critical condition. She was flown to St. Mary's Hospital in West Palm Beach for treatment.

"Our primary concern is with our beloved colleague and we are praying for her recovery," the hospital spokesperson said. "We are also providing support to our hospital staff who are understandably shaken by this incident. We are grateful to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office who acted to detain the suspect and we are assisting law enforcement in their investigation."