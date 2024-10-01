Connecticut nurses vote 'no confidence' in CNO

In late September, 133 nurses at Waterbury (Conn.) Hospital voted "no confidence" in Chief Nursing Officer Michelle Diaz, BSN, RN, and demanded her dismissal.

Of the 138 nurses who participated in the vote, 131 said they have considered leaving the hospital in the past six months.

A spokesperson for Connecticut Health Care Associates 1199, which held the vote, told Becker's the hospital has "deteriorated" over the last few years, including outdated computers, ineffective leadership and shortages of supply and staff.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital employed 350 nurses, and it now employs about 280, the spokesperson said.

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health is negotiating to buy Waterbury and two other Connecticut hospitals from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, but the organizations have been battling over the deal in court for months.

The union is meeting with Ms. Diaz, the hospital's president and the system's regional CNO on Oct. 9, the spokesperson said.

Waterbury did not respond to Becker's requests for comment but will update this article if more information becomes available.