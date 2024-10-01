Connecticut law aims to improve safety of home health staff

A new Connecticut law provides home healthcare workers with greater protections when visiting patients, NBC Connecticut reported Sept. 30.

The law, which takes effect Oct. 1, allows home healthcare workers to access information about patients that pose safety risks, including past convictions or complaints from other aides. It also requires home health agencies to report clients' verbal threats or abuse, conduct monthly safety assessments and more, as well as allows workers to request a chaperone.

The law comes almost a year after Joyce Grayson, 63, a home care nurse for Dallas-based Elara Caring, was killed while visiting a patient. She disappeared in late October 2023 after visiting 38-year-old Michael Reese, and her body was later discovered in the basement of his residence — a halfway house for convicted sex offenders. Mr. Reese had been charged with sexual assault in 2006. He was charged with murder in April.