AORN, largest nursing school in US partner on OR nursing program

The Association of periOperative Registered Nurses and Chicago-based Chamberlain University will launch an online perioperative nursing training program in early 2022.

The perioperative program is a 16-week online training module "designed to address industry needs and prepare students to acquire an educational badge in the specialty," according to a July 29 news release.

It will be offered exclusively through Chamberlain, which has the U.S.'s largest nursing school. BSN students at the university will be offered the badge specialty program as a non-credit bearing option at no additional cost.



"There is a need to increase awareness of perioperative nursing opportunities because, until now, undergraduate nursing studies provide limited exposure to the specialty," said Karen Cox, PhD, RN, president of Chamberlain University. "With this program, Chamberlain will graduate nurses who are both interested in and prepared to pursue additional specialty training for the perioperative setting."