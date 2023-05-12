ANA presses Biden to keep 4 key PHE-era legislation in place

With the public health emergency ended, the American Nurses Association is urging the Biden Administration and Congress to keep some legislation and healthcare resources in place.

"While it was never meant to be permanent, the PHE, and its associated waivers, have increased access to high-quality, affordable care across the country to those who needed care the most—our loved ones, friends and neighbors," ANA President Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, PhD, RN, said in a May 11 association news release. "For the nursing profession, it allowed advanced practice registered nurses to practice at the fullest extent of their education and clinical training to provide urgent care and treatment to patients and communities. And we have heard from those nurses, who have told us in no uncertain terms how important it is for these waivers to be extended. We cannot take away access to health care that millions of individuals have come to rely on."

ANA is advocating for legislators and CMS to extend four waivers that were introduced under the PHE: