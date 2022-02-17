ANA names recipients of 2022 Innovation Awards

Six nurses received on Feb. 17 the American Nurses Association's 2022 Innovation Awards for nurse-led innovations that improve patient safety and outcomes.

KaSheta Johnson Jackson, DNP, RN, vice president of health equity and social impact at Greenville, N.C.-based Vidant Health, received the individual nurse award for developing community-based pop-up clinics to address social and economic healthcare barriers in Eastern North Carolina. Through collaboration between Vidant Health and community leaders, the pop-up clinics offered health screenings, COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, mental health resources, access to fresh produce and employment opportunities.

Five nurses won the nurse-led team award for identifying educational gaps related to the insertion of peripheral and central venous catheters and developing the RediStik Wearable Simulation Task Trainers. The trainers offer nurses hands-on practice alongside real-time feedback from instructors via Zoom, as well as access to a system of individual and wearable simulation trainers and videos. The nurses who received that award are: Michael Pickett, MSN, APRN, of Texas Children's Hospital in Houston; Marilyn Hockenberry, PhD, RN, of Baylor College of Medicine in Houston; Jaime Choate, MSN, RN, of Texas Children's Hospital; Tadala Mulemba, RN, of Baylor College of Medicine; and Jeannie Eggers, MSN, RN, of Texas Children's.

The individual nurse award comes with a $25,000 prize; the team-led award is $50,000 to further support research and development of their innovations. The ANA Innovation Awards are sponsored by medical technology company Stryker.