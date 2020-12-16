All emergency nurses should be vaccinated, Emergency Nurses Association says

The Emergency Nurses Association said being vaccinated is "the world's way out of the pandemic," and encouraged all emergency nurses to get vaccinated in a Dec.15 news release.

"Vaccinating front-line emergency nurses truly begins the journey to overcoming the pandemic," said Mike Hastings, RN, ENA president. "An emergency nurse's willingness to get vaccinated will not only protect them, but will also protect their colleagues, patients, family and friends."

The association said it recognizes COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy related to the record development timeline and is rolling out educational resources to address it. The resources include audio clips that explain clinical trial phases and how the vaccine works.

More articles on nursing:

'A quiet growing epidemic': Violence against healthcare workers has persisted for years unresolved

New York ICU nurse is first American to get COVID-19 vaccine

Athletes' rapid COVID-19 testing is a luxury most nurses lack

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.