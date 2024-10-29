Alaska hospital launches virtual nursing, home health programs

Anchorage-based Providence Alaska Medical Center has launched a virtual nursing program and home-based care services.

Alaska is projected to have the highest number of nurse vacancies by 2030, with 23% of positions going unfilled, according to an Oct. 24 news release from Renton, Wash.-based Providence, the hospital's parent organization. The system launched the virtual nursing and home-based program to help ease the workforce shortage.

The hospital began offering virtual nursing in two patient care areas Oct. 8. The virtual nurses handle discharge planning, medication management and patient education.

Providence also is partnering with Compassus to create Providence at Home with Compassus, its home health program, Alaska Business reported Oct. 28. The program will provide hospice, community-based palliative care and private duty caregiving services. It will cover 24 home health locations in Alaska, California, Oregon and Washington, and 17 hospice and palliative care locations in Alaska, California, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The joint venture was formalized Oct. 23, though it is subject to regulatory review.