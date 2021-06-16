Alabama university gets state's 1st accreditation for DNAP program

The University of Mobile's (Ala.) doctor of nurse anesthesia practice program has become the first such program in the four-state region also covering Mississippi, Louisiana and Georgia to receive accreditation, the university said June 15.

The first cohort of the 36-month program will begin in August. The hybrid program combines in-person and online learning, and is designed for students aiming to become Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists.

"The school of nurse anesthesia offers an opportunity for Gulf Coast nurses to pursue advanced training in the form of the DNAP degree in order to become a CRNA and fill an employment gap, culminating in the increase of access to anesthesia services for the Mobile metro area and beyond," said Todd Hicks, DNP, who will oversee the new program as both a professor and director.

Matthew Hunter Speeg, DNP, will serve alongside Dr. Hicks as an assistant professor and associate program director of the university's school of nurse anesthesia.

A bachelor's degree and more than one than one full year of experience in critical care nursing is required to apply.

The University of Mobile's program was accredited by the Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs.