A 'transformational era of nursing' on the horizon

Nursing is in a "transformational era," leaders told Becker's.

From developments in AI and virtual nursing, to shifts in workforce needs and demand, they say the changes are a matter of when, not if. Here, four leaders discuss what changes they expect to see in the next five years:

Jesus Cepero, PhD, RN. Chief Nursing Officer and Senior Vice President Patient Care Services at Stanford (Calif.) Medicine Children's Health: We are heading toward a transformational era of nursing in the next five to 10 years. By that I mean virtual nursing is just beginning. It's in its infancy. In the future, nurses could also monitor, talk to and educate patients remotely, keeping them safe and healing at home rather than admitting them to hospitals.

This is both exciting and challenging because we don't fully know how to do it yet. We're trying to figure out what kind of preparation nurses will need to function in this virtual environment. There are a lot of unknowns right now, but I think virtual nursing will not only improve patient care, it will also support nurses by reducing burnout. You'll have more support at the bedside or remotely, which will allow nurses to provide more access and care in a less physically demanding way. I hope this will help, especially as our nursing workforce ages, by allowing us to retain more nurses at the bedside through this virtual environment. The question isn't if it will happen — it's when.

Candice Mori, PhD, RN. Interim Chief Nursing Officer at MetroHealth (Cleveland): I think we've reached a point where we're ready to move forward [after COVID-19], start new initiatives and get back to doing what we absolutely love: caring for patients. I have no doubt that nursing will continue to adapt, grow, and lead as our healthcare environment changes.

I think we'll see key trends in our workforce over the next five years. One of those is the influx of younger, more diverse colleagues entering the profession. They have different priorities, and I think we'll have to adapt from a workforce dominated by baby boomer nurses to one with a growing number of Gen Z nurses.

We're also looking into virtual care in the home, and virtual sitters are coming up as well. I'd love to see AI technology for nursing documentation. If we can implement that at the bedside, our nurses will have more time with patients.

We're also starting to see a shift from disease-centered care to a more proactive, preventative approach, rather than reacting when patients are admitted to the hospital. Nurses will be pivotal in this shift, especially with the challenges around access to care. We'll need nurses to work in ambulatory settings, community health, education, vaccine programs, and early initiative care for chronic diseases like diabetes. This will be especially important for underserved populations, where nurses will need to step up in the next five years.

I think we'll also see an increasing need for advanced practice nurses. Nurse practitioners can work in clinics and at the bedside, filling the gaps left by provider shortages. But there will also be a growing demand for clinical nurse specialists, who play a crucial role in guiding evidence-based practice throughout healthcare systems. Over the next five years, I believe we'll see APRNs take on more autonomy and broader responsibilities, which is a positive development.

Barbara Vazquez, DPN, RN. Chief Nursing Officer at Christus Children's (San Antonio): Nursing is ever evolving and will likely be shaped by several key trends and challenges in healthcare. One of the greatest challenges in nursing is related to staffing shortages, burnout and job dissatisfaction. In the next five years, organizations will need to prioritize nurse well-being, implement supportive work environments and invest in retention strategies to address these issues. Adaptability will be key as the profession responds to the dynamic challenges of the healthcare landscape. Organizations will have to adapt to generational changes and provide more flexibility around scheduling.

Organizations will increasingly rely on advanced technologies platforms such as telehealth and artificial intelligence to assist in patient care and decision making while allowing nurses to work at the top of their license. A good example of this is remote discharge planners that can enhance patient education, improve outcomes and optimize resource utilization by freeing up nurses to focus on patient care.

Launette Woolforde, EdD, DNP, RN. Deputy Chief Nursing Officer at Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): I believe nursing in five years will be more humanistic and patient centered because of evolutions in healthcare. The demand for care is outpacing the rate of population and workforce growth. Thus, we must leverage new models and tools. Care models with new roles and workflows will allow nurses to practice at the top of their license and be less task driven. Roles will evolve, with a focus on interprofessional collaboration, enabling nurses to work alongside other healthcare team members more effectively, enhancing care coordination and outcomes. Technology will also streamline tasks and enhance clinical analysis allowing nurses to have more time to engage meaningfully with patients. AI and virtual care platforms will not only improve efficiency and outcomes, but can also enhance nurse-patient relations.

The future of nursing holds the promise of not just meeting healthcare needs but transforming care for nurses and patients alike. The key to achieving this vision for tomorrow hinges on us fostering new approaches today.