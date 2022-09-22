92 systems, colleges that launched nursing programs in 2022

Colleges and universities have launched nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent shortages around the country.

Here are 92 schools and hospitals that have started programs or plan to do so in 2022:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to future roundups, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Morgantown-based West Virginia University expanded its nursing program to Beckley, W.Va., and also opened a new campus in Bridgeport, W.Va., WDTV reported Sept. 14.

2. Concord, N.C.-based Cabarrus College of Health Sciences launched two new nursing programs, The Independent Tribune reported Sept. 11.

3. The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will use a portion of an $18.7 million donation to expand its nursing program, Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported Sept. 9.

4. Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health is creating a new nursing program through Unitek Learning set to launch in 2023, ABC 30 reported Aug. 25.

5. Baton Rouge (La.) Community College and Grand Canyon University in Phoenix signed an agreement allowing students enrolled in the community college's registered nursing program to complete online coursework toward earning a Baccalaureate of Science in nursing or a Master of Science in nursing at Grand Canyon University, according to a Sept. 1 announcement.

6. New Orleans-based Ochsner Health expanded its Ochsner Scholars Program for at least 10 applicants to Loyola University of New Orleans' new accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing program Aug. 30.

7. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Ferris State University bolstered its nursing program to 96 students, WoodTV reported Aug. 30.

8. Fairmont (W.Va.) State University's College of Nursing is launching a four-year Bachelor of Science in nursing program, Times West Virginian reported Aug. 30.

9. Wayne (Neb.) State College and Creighton University in Omaha will train nursing students in Grand Island, Neb., through a new state partnership, ABC affiliate NebraskaTV reported Aug. 29.

10. Albany (N.Y.) Med Health System is partnering with Russell Sage College in Albany to host nursing students for their clinical assignments, The Daily Gazette reported Aug. 27.

11. Texas A&M University-Texarkana is adding a family nurse practitioner program in the fall, TXK Today reported Aug. 26.

12. West Virginia Junior College in Martinsburg is expanding its hybrid nursing program, The Journal reported Aug. 25.

13. Hastings, Neb.-based Mary Lanning Healthcare and the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing in Omaha are partnering on an accelerated nursing program, NBC affiliate KSNB Local 4 reported Aug. 25.

14. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth is launching a three-year accelerated nursing pathway program, The Capitol List reported Aug. 25.

15. The Western New Mexico University School of Nursing in Silver City is expanding its nursing program with a $1.1 million grant, Silver City Sun News reported Aug. 25.

16. York College of Pennsylvania's nursing program is adding an online family practitioner track, PennLive reported Aug. 23.

17. Columbia (S.C.) International University is launching a Bachelor of Science in nursing program, WLTX reported Aug. 24.

18. Sandy, Utah-based Grand Canyon University launched an accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing program, CBS affiliate 2KUTV reported Aug. 23.

19. LSU Health New Orleans' School of Nursing will begin offering three accelerated courses in January, BizNewOrleans reported Aug. 10.

20. The University of New Mexico in Albuquerque is building a new College of Nursing and Public Health Excellence Building, KOAT Action News reported Aug. 9.

21. North Platte, Neb.-based Great Plains Health is collaborating with the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing for accelerated clinicals in its Bachelor of Science in nursing program, The North Platte Telegraph reported Aug. 4.

22. Morgantown-based West Virginia Junior College and Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center are partnering on a hybrid nursing program, MetroNews reported Aug. 2.

23. Milwaukee-based Herzing University launched a nursing school Aug. 2.

24. Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in Tallahassee is expanding its nursing program with three new degree tracks: nursing informatics, nursing leadership and nursing education, the Tallahassee Democrat reported Aug. 1.

25. Klamath Community College in Klamath Falls, Ore., added a licensed practical nursing program, The Lake County Examiner reported Aug. 1.

26. New Haven, Conn.-based Yale School of Nursing announced plans to launch its first fully online master's degree programs July 18.

27. Philadelphia-based Penn Nursing is launching a new online Master of Science in nutritional science program, The Daily Pennsylvanian reported July 14.

28. West Hartford, Conn.-based University of Saint Joseph is launching a summer program for high school juniors and seniors, Connecticut by the Numbers reported July 14.

29. Odessa, Texas-based Medical Center Health System and Odessa College entered an agreement to help cover the cost of tuition for students attending nursing school at Odessa College, CBS 7 reported July 13.

30. Morgantown, W.Va.-based West Virginia University Health System is launching an associate degree nursing program, WCHSTV reported July 13.

31. Parkersburg, W.Va.-based Wood County Technical Center is offering free tuition for its adult practical nursing program, WTAP reported July 12.

32. Franklin, Ind.-based Johnson Memorial Health and Ivy Tech Community College in Franklin are partnering to provide training and immediate employment for certified nursing assistants, Daily Journal reported July 12.

33. Knoxville-based University of Tennessee Medical Center partnered with University of Tennessee College of Nursing and Tampa, Fla.-based Lincoln Memorial University Caylor School of Nursing on a program providing nurses with work experience and guaranteed employment at the hospital, WBIR reported July 11.

34. Milwaukee-based Herzing University launched an online Master of Science in nursing program July 11.

35. Hammond, La.-based Northshore Technical Community College became the first in the state to offer a dual-enrolled practical nursing cohort for high school students, The Livingston Parish News reported July 11.

36. Tallahassee-based Florida State University's College of Nursing is now admitting students every spring, summer and fall semester to triple its intake, ABC affiliate 27WTXL reported July 7.

37. Gadsden State Community College in Birmingham, Ala., is launching an apprenticeship program for students in the registered nursing program, 6WBRC reported June 21.

38. Southern University at New Orleans will begin offering a Bachelor of Science in nursing program this fall, ABC affiliate WGNO reported June 21.

39. The University of Southern Mississippi established partnerships with Lorman, Miss.-based Alcorn State University, Poplarville, Miss.-based Pearl River Community College and Ellisville, Miss.-based Jones College to create "easier pathways" for students to earn a nursing degree, The Press Register reported June 21.

40. Youngstown (Ohio) State University is launching a new associate degree nursing program this fall, NBC affiliate 21WFMJ reported June 20.

41. Lynwood, Wash.-based Pacific Lutheran University is launching an accelerated nursing program this fall, KOMO News reported June 14.

42. Albany, N.Y.-based Maria College is launching an online nursing program, ABC affiliate News 10 reported June 9.

43. Henderson, Nev.-based Roseman University of Health Sciences launched a doctor of nursing practice program June 2.

44. Wadley, Ala.-based Southern Union State Community College is launching an evening nursing program, ABC affiliate WTVMQ reported June 1.

45. Poplarville, Miss.-based Pearl River Community College is expanding options for students to complete an associate degree of nursing, CBS affiliate WHLT reported May 31.

46. Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Regional Medical Center is partnering with Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff on a new nursing program, KAIT8 reported May 31.

47. Troy, N.Y.-based Hudson Valley Community College is establishing a weekend nursing program this fall, ABC affiliate News 10 reported May 30.

48. The University of La Verne (Calif.) is launching a nursing program after a $2.3 million gift, The Daily Bulletin reported May 27.

49. San Diego State University Imperial Valley is launching a pre-licensure Bachelor of Science in nursing program, it said May 26.

50. UK HealthCare and Bluegrass Community and Technical College, both based in Lexington, Ky., are partnering on a program that allows students to complete prerequisite courses for a two-year nursing degree while still in high school, they said May 17.

51. Rancho Mirage, Calif.-based Eisenhower Health and Visalia, Calif.-based San Joaquin Valley College are partnering to provide a joint training vocational nursing program for Eisenhower employees, Palm Springs Desert Sun reported May 16.

52. Huntington, W.Va.-based Marshall University School of Nursing plans to expand its program to the university's campus in South Charleston, W.Va., The Herald Dispatch reported May 16.

53. Centreville, Ala.-based ​​Bibb Medical Center and Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa, Ala., announced a partnership to begin offering a practical nursing program beginning this fall semester, Bibb Voice reported May 15.

54. A West Virginia higher education governing board approved nursing degree programs at Athens, W.Va-based Concord University and Glenville (W.Va) State, The Stamford Advocate reported May 12.

55. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health and Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health will invest $19 million to launch a nursing education partnership with Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Mich., MLive reported April 12.

56. New York City-based St. John's University received approval to create a Bachelor of Science in nursing program and is now accepting applications, it said April 11.

57. Bryan, Texas-based Blinn College District is launching a new degree to provide current and former working paramedics a pathway to an associate of applied science degree in nursing, NBC affiliate KAGS reported April 6.

58. Lakeland, Fla.-based Southeastern University will launch a fully virtual Master of Science program in nursing in the fall, The Ledger reported April 5.

59. St. Peter, Minn.-based Gustavus Adolphus College plans to expand its incoming class of students in its nursing program by 33 percent beginning this fall, it said April 4.

60. White Mountains Community College in Berlin, N.H., launched a licensed practical nursing program, NH Business Review reported April 1.

61. A new partnership between Yale New Haven Health and four universities across Connecticut will bring over 550 nurses into the field over the next four years, the New Haven Register reported March 31.

62. ​​Colorado Northwestern Community College in Rangely announced an initiative that guarantees admission into its nursing program as students complete prerequisite courses, The Herald Times reported March 31.

63. Sacramento, Calif.-based University of the Pacific launched a new two-year nursing program, CBS Sacramento reported March 29.

64. Lexington, Ky.-based Sullivan University announced a 21-month associate science in nursing degree program, CBS affiliate WKYT reported March 29.

65. Logan-based Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is expanding its nursing program after a $1 million award from the governor's office, Mountain Top Media reported March 29.

66. Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital and Drake State Community and Technical College are partnering to launch a licensed practical nursing program, WAFF48 reported March 21.

67. Scranton, Pa.-based Marywood University is launching a nursing program this summer, ABC affiliate WNEP16 reported March 21.

68. Athens, W.Va.-based Concord University is launching a nursing program after a $1.5 million gift, Global Circulate reported March 19.

69. Bay Minette-based Coastal Alabama Community College is partnering with Mobile, Ala.-based Infirmary Health to launch a new nursing apprenticeship program, NBC News 15 reported March 17.

70. Martinburg, W.Va.-based Valley College launched a new nursing program this summer, The Register Herald reported March 16.

71. Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, and Mercy College of Health Sciences of Des Moines are partnering on a multifaceted nursing degree program, The Des Moines Register reported March 15.

72. The Moore County Hospital District in Dumas, Texas, is collaborating with Amarillo College on a new certified nursing assistant program, myhighplains.com reported March 6.

73. Hazard (Ky.) Community and Technical College launched an initiative aimed at offering free tuition to nursing students, CBS affiliate WYMT reported March 3.

74. Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care Hospital launched the Tiger Flex Program, which makes participants eligible for full-time employment with the hospital after completing one or more 12-week contracts within the program, CBS affiliate KRCG reported March 2.

75. A new partnership between Harrisburg (Pa.) University and UPMC will open the Shadyside School of Nursing this fall, Fox 43 reported Feb. 25.

76. Peoria, Ill.-based Bradley University launched an online adult-gerontology nurse practitioner program, ciproud.com reported Feb. 21.

77. Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, will launch a three-year nursing program this fall, WhioTV reported Feb. 18.

78. Belmont (N.C.) Abbey College will launch a nursing program in August, Queen City News reported Feb. 17.

79. Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College announced approval of a nursing program as part of a partnership with White River (Ark.) Medical Center and the White River Health System, NBC affiliate KARK reported Feb. 15.

80. The University of Pennsylvania's nursing school in Philadelphia is launching a tuition-free program to recruit, train and deploy nurse practitioners to provide primary care in underserved communities, it said Feb. 14.

81. Nursing curriculum from University of Colorado's Anschutz Medical Campus will be brought to Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., as part of a new partnership, The Denver Post reported Feb. 7.

82. Concord (N.H.) Hospital and New England College in Henniker, N.H., are offering an accelerated nursing program, WCAX reported Feb. 6.

83. Henderson, Nev.-based Roseman University launched a nine-month registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in nursing program set to begin in September, according to a Feb. 2 news release.

84. Pulaski, Va.-based New River Community College announced a new nursing scholars program for high school juniors and seniors who show an interest and ability in the college's nursing associate applied science degree, CBS affiliate WDBJ 7 reported Feb. 1.

85. Dayton, Ohio-based Sinclair Community College expanded its nursing program to accept 20 percent more students, Dayton Daily News reported Jan. 31.

86. Maricopa County, Ariz., officials will partner with nursing schools and employers to create and implement a "contemporary gold-standard senior student preceptorship experience" to get new nursing grads practice-ready in Phoenix, officials said Jan. 27.

87. High Point (N.C.) University is launching a four-year Bachelor of Science in nursing program, CBS affiliate WFMY News 2 reported Jan. 25.

88. The Liberty University School of Nursing in Lynchburg, Va., is launching an accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing program, the university said Jan. 21.

89. Galen College of Nursing, a private nursing college based in Louisville, Ky., plans to open campuses in Gainesville and Sarasota in Florida, The Gainesville Sun reported Jan. 13.

90. Dothan, Ala.-based SoutheastHealth launched a virtual nursing program Jan. 7.

91. Honolulu-based Hawaii Pacific University is opening a school of nursing, Honolulu Civil Beat reported Jan. 10.

92. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice allocated $48 million in CARES Act funds to state colleges to start new nursing programs. Glenville State College, South Charleston-based Bridge Valley Community and Technical College, and St. Athens-based Concord University are the three colleges receiving funding, according to a Jan. 4 report from NBC affiliate WVVA.