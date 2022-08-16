9 nurses making headlines on and off the job

Here are nine nurses who have made headlines for their leadership efforts on and off the job since Aug. 3:

Shyanne Brandon, RN, a nurse at Integris Health Miami (Okla.) Hospital, was recognized for pulling an unconscious woman from a pool after witnessing the near-drowning incident. Ms. Brandon led life-saving measures until EMS arrived and transported the woman to the hospital, local NBC affiliate KSN reported Aug. 10.

Doernbecher Children's Hospital's oldest and longest-serving nurse, Bancy Gatimu, 69, retired Aug. 3 after 43 years with the organization, The Oregonian reported.

Nicole Kelly, a registered nurse at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Mass., and her sister, who is a paramedic, helped save an unresponsive passenger while on a flight, Boston.com reported Aug. 15. They determined the passenger was having a diabetic emergency and gave her sugar packets to help her regain consciousness.

The American Academy of Nursing on Aug. 10 named six nursing leaders living legends, its highest honor, for their contributions to healthcare. The nurses recognized were Jane Barnsteiner, PhD, MSN, RN; William Holzemer, PhD, BSN, RN; Jeanette Ives Erickson, DNP, RN; Norma Martinez Rogers, PhD, MSN, RN; Joyce Newman Giger, APRN; and Franklin Shaffer, BSN, RN. Click here to read more about the leaders.