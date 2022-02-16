8 New Jersey hospitals with top nurse-patient communication scores

The following New Jersey hospitals received the highest marks for nurse communication via the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.

At least 81 percent of patients at these hospitals responded that "Nurses always communicated well."

The figures are from the CMS Hospital Compare website and represent data released Jan. 26 based on data from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021 — three quarters rather than the customary four.

Users should interpret the data with caution since it's based on "fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients and fewer hospitals than normal," according to CMS.

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.

Cape Regional Medical Center (Cape May Court House)

Deborah Heart and Lung Center (Browns Mills)

Inspira Medical Center Elmer

Inspira Medical Center Vineland

Riverview Medical Center (Red Bank)

Saint Peter's University Hospital (New Brunswick)

University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro

St. Luke's Warren Hospital (Phillipsburg)