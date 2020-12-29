8 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

Below are eight hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. Port Angeles, Wash.-based Olympic Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer.

2. Mishawaka, Ind.-based Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital seeks an associate chief nursing officer.

3. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic seeks a chief nursing informatics officer.

4. Spokane, Wash.-based Inland Northwest Behavioral Health seeks a chief nursing officer.

5. Chester, Pa.-based Crozer Keystone Health System seeks a chief nursing officer.

6. Memphis, Tenn.-based Le Bonheur Children's Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president.

7. Greenville, S.C.-based Encompass Health seeks a chief nursing officer.

8. Las Vegas-based Sunrise Hospital seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

9. Overland Park (Kan.) Regional Medical Center seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

