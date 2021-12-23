6 recent moves from nurses unions across the country

As labor shortages persist throughout the country, nurses unions have taken increased action to support nursing staff.

Here are six recent actions taken by nurses unions reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Dec. 2, starting with the most recent:

1. The Ohio State University Nurses Organization filed a grievance against Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, claiming the academic medical center is giving travel nurses scheduling priority over staff and/or clinic nurses, according to a Dec. 16 letter to hospital nursing leaders.

2. Three years after forming a union, nurses at Cortlandt Manor, N.Y.-based NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital are urging hospital management to agree to a contract they say would help alleviate staffing issues at the facility.

3. More than 40 organizations signed a petition, along with more than 6,300 individuals, urging the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration to adopt a permanent standard on COVID-19 in healthcare workplaces as temporary emergency standards are set to expire on Dec. 21.

4. Worcester, Mass.-based Saint Vincent Hospital and the Massachusetts Nurses Association reached a tentative contract on Dec. 17, paving the way for an end to a strike that has lasted nearly 300 days.

5. Brigham and Women's nurses represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association are accusing hospital leaders at Mass General Brigham of breaking COVID-19-related state orders to limit the number of surgeries and are asking the state to investigate.

6. Nurses who work at a California hospital slated to be closed without a sale are demanding that the facility stay open, the unions that represent them said Dec. 1.