14 nursing programs launching or expanding in 2024

Here are 14 organizations launching or expanding nursing programs:

Columbus-based The Ohio State University College of Nursing launched an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in nursing program for students who have finished college in a non-nursing field but wish to pursue a career in nursing.



Fountain Hill, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network received a $1.4 million grant to support nurse education and workforce development in rural areas.



Winchester, Va.-based Shenandoah University's Eleanor Wade Custer School of Nursing is offering assured admission to its master's of nursing programs to anyone who completed their Bachelor of Science in nursing at the school.



Atlanta-based Georgia State University opened a 14,500-square-foot clinical skills and simulation center with 48 hospital beds and room for 80 nursing students.



Lincoln Memorial University is expanding its bachelor's of nursing program to Lexington, Tenn.



Wilmore, Ky.-based Asbury University and Lexington-based University of Kentucky College of Nursing partnered on a dual enrollment agreement allowing students to obtain both a bachelor's degree and a Bachelor of Science in nursing in under five years.



Gainesville, Texas-based North Texas Medical Center launched its first nurse residency program to train recent registered nurse graduates, nurses bridging from licensed vocational nurse to RN, and nurses new to acute care as they learn the ins and outs of their new jobs.



The Jersey College School of Nursing opened at Dothan, Ala.-based Flowers Hospital.



Dallas College is expected to begin its new Bachelor of Science in nursing program in summer.



University of Louisville (Ky.) School of Nursing received $6.5 million in federal grants to expand its LPN-to-BSN and nurse practitioner programs.



The Arizona College of Nursing, a for-profit school based in Phoenix with additional campuses across 11 states, will soon open two locations in a 12th: Wisconsin.



Boise (Idaho) State University recently launched additional Doctor of Nursing Practice degree tracks.



Atlanta-based Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing received a grant from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration to participate in its nurse anesthetist traineeship program.



Martinsburg, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine's Berkeley Medical Center and Ranson, W.Va.-based Jefferson Medical Center partnered with Blue Ridge Community and Technical College to create a program that allows nursing students to receive up to $25,000 over the course of four semesters if they agree to work at one of the medical centers afterwards.