50 highest-paying nurse jobs in 2023

Chief nurse anesthetist is the highest-paying nurse job in 2023, according to an article on Nursing Process.
Nursing Process, an independent, educational resource site, used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to determine some of the top paying nursing jobs.
Employment of registered nurses is expected to grow 6 percent by 2030. Here are the top paying nursing jobs with their average salary:
- Chief nurse anesthetist: $211,500
- Certified registered nurse anesthetist: $189,190
- Dean of nursing: $185,466
- Chief nursing informatics officer: $159,849
- Chief nursing officer: $146,250
- Chief nurse practitioner: $145,000
- Travel nurse: $118,270
- Director of nursing: $117,996
- Certified nurse midwife: $117,552
- Nurse practitioner: $115,195
- Pain management nurse: $114,450
- Neuroscience nurse: $109,930
- Nurse educator: $108,060
- Respiratory nurse: $107,280
- Cardiac catheterization laboratory nurse: $106,550
- Clinical nurse specialist: $106,407
- Surgical nurse: $104,370
- Clinical nurse leader: $104,107
- Labor and delivery nurse: $104,000
- Geriatric nurse: $103,800
- Rheumatology nurse: $103,680
- Informatics nurse: $102,230
- Nurse researcher: $101,815
- Palliative care nurse: $101,680
- Orthopedic nurse: $101,070
- Progressive care unit/step-down nurse: $100,560
- Post-anesthesia care unit nurse: $99,710
- Pediatric endocrinology nurse: $99,550
- Pediatric intensive care unit nurse: $98,700
- ER nurse: $98,080
- Infusion nurse: $97,260
- Genetic nurse: $96,850
- Burn care nurse: $96,080
- Nurse consultant: $95,540
- Psychiatric nurse: $94,360
- Gastroenterology nurse: $93,980
- Clinical nurse educator: $93,629
- Nurse manager: $92,490
- Oncology nurse: $91,710
- Cardiovascular ICU nurse: $90,980
- Ambulatory care nurse: $89,950
- Aesthetic nurse: $89,900
- Infection control nurse: $88,810
- Pharmaceutical nurse: $88,570
- Nurse administrator: $88,030
- Radiology nurse: $86,040
- Hospice nurse: $85,490
- Dialysis nurse: $85,460
- Flight nurse: $85,150
- Charge nurse: $85,020