50 highest-paying nurse jobs in 2023

Chief nurse anesthetist is the highest-paying nurse job in 2023, according to an article on Nursing Process.

Nursing Process, an independent, educational resource site, used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to determine some of the top paying nursing jobs. 

Employment of registered nurses is expected to grow 6 percent by 2030. Here are the top paying nursing jobs with their average salary:

  1. Chief nurse anesthetist: $211,500

  2. Certified registered nurse anesthetist: $189,190

  3. Dean of nursing: $185,466

  4. Chief nursing informatics officer: $159,849

  5. Chief nursing officer: $146,250

  6. Chief nurse practitioner: $145,000

  7. Travel nurse: $118,270

  8. Director of nursing: $117,996

  9. Certified nurse midwife: $117,552

  10. Nurse practitioner: $115,195

  11. Pain management nurse: $114,450

  12. Neuroscience nurse: $109,930

  13. Nurse educator: $108,060

  14. Respiratory nurse: $107,280

  15. Cardiac catheterization laboratory nurse: $106,550

  16. Clinical nurse specialist: $106,407

  17. Surgical nurse: $104,370

  18. Clinical nurse leader: $104,107

  19. Labor and delivery nurse: $104,000

  20. Geriatric nurse: $103,800

  21. Rheumatology nurse: $103,680

  22. Informatics nurse: $102,230

  23. Nurse researcher: $101,815

  24. Palliative care nurse: $101,680

  25. Orthopedic nurse: $101,070

  26. Progressive care unit/step-down nurse: $100,560

  27. Post-anesthesia care unit  nurse: $99,710

  28. Pediatric endocrinology nurse: $99,550

  29. Pediatric intensive care unit nurse: $98,700

  30. ER nurse: $98,080

  31. Infusion nurse: $97,260

  32. Genetic nurse: $96,850

  33. Burn care nurse: $96,080

  34. Nurse consultant: $95,540

  35. Psychiatric nurse: $94,360

  36. Gastroenterology nurse: $93,980

  37. Clinical nurse educator: $93,629

  38. Nurse manager: $92,490

  39. Oncology nurse: $91,710

  40. Cardiovascular ICU nurse: $90,980

  41. Ambulatory care nurse: $89,950

  42. Aesthetic nurse: $89,900

  43. Infection control nurse: $88,810

  44. Pharmaceutical nurse: $88,570

  45. Nurse administrator: $88,030

  46. Radiology nurse: $86,040

  47. Hospice nurse: $85,490

  48. Dialysis nurse: $85,460

  49. Flight nurse: $85,150

  50. Charge nurse: $85,020

