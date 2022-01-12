5 systems launching nursing programs

Several colleges and universities have launched innovative nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent nursing shortages around the country.

Here are five schools and hospitals that have recently launched nursing programs:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive.

1. Dothan, Ala.-based SoutheastHealth launched a virtual nursing program Jan. 7.

2. Honolulu-based Hawaii Pacific University is opening a school of nursing, Honolulu Civil Beat reported Jan. 10..

3. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice allocated $48 million in CARES Act funds to state colleges to start new nursing programs. Glenville-based Glenville State College, South Charleston-based Bridge Valley Community and Technical College, and St. Athens-based Concord University are the three colleges receiving funding, according to a Jan. 4 report from NBC affiliate WVVA.

4. Durant, Okla.-based Southeastern Oklahoma State University launched a new nursing program, Fox affiliate News 12 reported Dec. 16.

5. Salt Lake City-based Western Governors University (WGU) announced the launch of a redesigned bachelor's of science in nursing degree, including six professional development certificates, in a Dec. 2 news release.