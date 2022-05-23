5 recent moves from nurses unions 

As labor shortages persist throughout the country, nurses unions have taken more action to support nursing staff.

Here are five recent actions taken by nurses unions reported by Becker's Hospital Review since April 27:

1. A nurses union is accusing Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, Ore., of failing to bargain in good faith by unilaterally implementing wage increases for nurses amid bargaining and after union members had twice rejected contract proposals, according to The Lund Report.

2. Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association plan to hold an informational picket June 1 at 11 Twin Cities hospitals, the union said in a May 19 news release.

3. Kaiser Permanente mental health professionals in Hawaii began a strike on May 18.

4. Nurses at Stanford and Lucile Packard Children's hospitals in Palo Alto, Calif., ratified three-year contracts and went back to work May 3.

5. The union representing nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., accused the hospital of violating the agreement to end a monthslong strike by pursuing a plan to unilaterally impose 12-hour shifts on its members.