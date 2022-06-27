5 nurses making headlines on and off the job

Here are five nurses who have made headlines for their leadership efforts on and off the job since June 8:

Bryan Tune, PhD, DNP, CRNA, an assistant professor of nursing at California State University Fresno, recently completed the 13th medical mission trip of his 20-year nursing career. He volunteered in the city of Daule in Ecuador as part of the "Healthy Women" projection, which provided gynecologic surgical care and general surgery care, Fresno State News reported June 17.

Memorial Healthcare System's longest-serving employee and first nurse leader of color, Barbara Williams, RN, is planning to retire after 53 years with the Hollywood, Fla.-based system, CBS News reported June 15.

Jenna Engelsvold, DNP, a nurse practitioner at Seattle Children's, participated in a trip to deliver more than 1,000 pounds of medical supplies to the border of Ukraine in March.

Danya Topham, RN, a nurse at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City, saved a man's life during a baseball game in Murray, Utah. After Darren Ewell collapsed of a heart attack, Ms. Topham ran to administer CPR before first responders from the police and fire department took over. Mr. Ewell's physician said he likely would not have survived otherwise, ABC4 reported June 8.

Skie Moore, RN, a travel ER nurse from Fort Worth, Texas, fostered a homeless patient's dog Charlie when Charlie's owner was admitted into the hospital. Ms. Moore currently works at a public hospital that cares for a large majority of homeless patients, many of whom come into the ER with their pets because they don't have anywhere else to take them. Ms. Moore has been sharing updates on her social media and stayed in contact with the patient as she cares for the dog, nurse.org reported June 8.