4 nurses making headlines on and off the job

Here are four nurses who have made headlines for their leadership efforts on and off the job since Nov. 9:

1. The nursing team at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Va., recently celebrated their colleague, Janet Woods, RN, for 50 years as a pediatric nurse. Ms. Woods, who is 71 years old, has helped care for nearly 50,000 babies throughout her career and told CBS News she hasn't thought about retirement yet.

2. After a drive-by shooting at a park near Aurora (Colo.) Central High School in November, a local nurse, who asked local FOX affiliate KDVR not to be identified, placed tourniquets on several of the victims and cared for them until additional medical help arrived.

3. Julie Anderson, RN, was named the 2021 Minnesota Home Care Professional of the Year. Ms. Anderson, a pediatric home service nurse, was recognized for dedication and flexibility throughout the pandemic to accommodate patients' and their families' needs.



4. At a local high school football game, Jenny Botsford, BSN, an advanced registered nurse practitioner at Physicians' Clinic of Iowa in Cedar Rapids, and an off-duty police officer started CPR and saved the life of Pete King, who was working the concession stand when he collapsed in cardiac arrest, local ABC affiliate KCRG reported Dec. 7.