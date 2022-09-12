4 nurses making headlines on and off the job

Erica Carbajal -

Here are four nurses who have made headlines for their leadership efforts on and off the job since Aug. 30: 

After a 3-month-old baby stopped breathing during a flight, Tamara Panzino, a retired nurse, jumped in and performed a sternal rub, helping the baby to breathe again, WESH reported Sept. 11. 

Pediatric intensive care unit nurse Christina Barker, RN, helped care for a swimmer after a shark attack in Monterey Bay, Calif., WIBW reported Sept. 8. 

Jean Kingery retired after a 45-year career as a labor and delivery nurse at what is now AdventHealth Hinsdale, Ill. 

The CDC tapped nursing leader Mary Wakefield, PhD, RN, to lead a major revamp of the agency. She led the Health Resources and Services Administration, a division of HHS, during most of the Obama administration.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars