4 nurses making headlines on and off the job

Here are four nurses who have made headlines for their leadership efforts on and off the job since Aug. 30:

After a 3-month-old baby stopped breathing during a flight, Tamara Panzino, a retired nurse, jumped in and performed a sternal rub, helping the baby to breathe again, WESH reported Sept. 11.

Pediatric intensive care unit nurse Christina Barker, RN, helped care for a swimmer after a shark attack in Monterey Bay, Calif., WIBW reported Sept. 8.

Jean Kingery retired after a 45-year career as a labor and delivery nurse at what is now AdventHealth Hinsdale, Ill.

The CDC tapped nursing leader Mary Wakefield, PhD, RN, to lead a major revamp of the agency. She led the Health Resources and Services Administration, a division of HHS, during most of the Obama administration.