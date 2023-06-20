4 issues the American Nurses Association wants to address

The American Nurses Association voted for four legislation and policy updates at its two-day governance meeting in Washington, D.C.
More than 350 nurses, observers and leaders were in attendance, according to the ANA release. Assembly members voted to take the following actions:
- Promote nursing knowledge on the relationship between gun violence and public health, risk factors of and prevention strategies for violence, and the role nurses play in gun safety.
- Increase funding for mental health services related to gun violence and prevention research, including research on gun violence against healthcare workers and in healthcare settings.
- Develop a national policy to address standardization of virtual nursing practice as a modality and consider funding and reimbursement models.
- Create a national consensus for research and policy to lessen the burden of nursing documentation, especially during a crisis or emergency using an all-hazards approach.