4 issues the American Nurses Association wants to address

Mariah Taylor (Email) -

The American Nurses Association voted for four legislation and policy updates at its two-day governance meeting in Washington, D.C.

More than 350 nurses, observers and leaders were in attendance, according to the ANA release. Assembly members voted to take the following actions:

  • Promote nursing knowledge on the relationship between gun violence and public health, risk factors of and prevention strategies for violence, and the role nurses play in gun safety.

  • Increase funding for mental health services related to gun violence and prevention research, including research on gun violence against healthcare workers and in healthcare settings.

  • Develop a national policy to address standardization of virtual nursing practice as a modality and consider funding and reimbursement models.

  • Create a national consensus for research and policy to lessen the burden of nursing documentation, especially during a crisis or emergency using an all-hazards approach.

