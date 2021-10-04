22 hospitals hiring CNOs

Below are 22 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine seeks an associate chief nursing officer.

2. Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare seeks an associate chief nursing officer.

3. Miami-based Jackson Health System seeks an associate chief nursing officer.

4. Sinai Chicago seeks an assistant chief nursing officer for medical-surgical services.

5. Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Healthcare system seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president.

6. Chicago-based Cook County Health & Hospitals System seeks a chief nursing officer.

7. East Chicago, Ind.-based Regency Hospital-Northwest Indiana seeks a chief nursing officer.

8. Hudson, N.Y.-based Columbia Memorial Health seeks a chief nursing officer.

9. Liberty (Mo.) Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

10. The county of San Diego seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

11. New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals seeks a chief nursing officer and deputy chief nursing officer.

12. Nashville, Ark.-based Howard Memorial Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

13. Muncie, Ind.-based Ball Memorial Hospital seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer of its east central region.

14. Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health's Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, Ohio, seeks a chief nursing officer.

15. Maumee, Ohio-based St. Luke's Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

16. Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services.

17. West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer in its Peoria, Ill., region.

18. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health seeks a chief nursing officer at its Oak Ridge, Tenn., location.

29. Alameda (Calif.) Health System seeks a chief nursing officer at its Oakland, Calif., location.

20. Edinburg, Texas-based Driscoll Children's Hospital seeks a senior director and chief nursing officer.

21. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health seeks an assistant chief nursing officer at its Maple, Wis., location.

22. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer at North Logan, Utah-based Cache Valley Hospital.