16 hospitals hiring CNOs

Below are 16 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Cleveland Clinic's Mercy Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

2. Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer at its Billings, Mont., location.

3. Downers Grove, Ill.- and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health seeks a chief nursing officer at Park Ridge, Ill.-based Lutheran General Hospital.

4. Waterford, Wis.-based Lakeview Specialty Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

5. St. Louis-based Ascension seeks a chief nursing officer at its Wichita, Kan., location.

6. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer at North Logan, Utah-based Cache Valley Hospital.

7. Houston, Mo.-based Texas County Memorial Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

8. Mobridge (S.D.) Regional Hospital & Clinics seeks a chief nursing officer.

9. Downers Grove, Ill.- and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president of nursing at its Sheboygan, Wis., location.

10. Oklahoma City-based OU Health seeks a chief nursing officer at Oklahoma Children's Hospital.

11. Tulsa, Okla.-based Hillcrest Hospital South seeks a chief nursing officer.

12. Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer at its location in Roswell, Ga.

13. Sinai Chicago seeks an assistant chief nursing officer for medical-surgical services.

14. New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals seeks a chief nursing officer.

15. Nashville, Ark.-based Howard Memorial Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

16. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health seeks a chief nursing officer at its Oak Ridge, Tenn., location.