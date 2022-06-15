15 systems hiring chief nursing officers

Below are 15 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. A 25-bed critical access hospital in Denver is seeking a chief nursing officer.

2. Ascension, based in St. Louis, is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Waco, Texas.

3. Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, based in San Diego, is seeking a chief nursing officer.

4. BJC HealthCare, based in St. Louis, is seeking a vice president and chief nursing officer for St. Louis Children's Hospital.

5. Bon Secours Mercy Medical Center, based in Portsmouth, Va., is seeking an assistant chief nursing officer.

6. Central Regional Hospital, based in Granville County, N.C., is seeking a chief nursing officer.

7. Centura Health, based in Centennial, Colo., is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Lakewood, Colo.

8. Encompass Health, based in Birmingham, Ala., is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Shenandoah, Texas.

9. Gunnison (Colo.) Valley Health is seeking a chief nursing officer.

10. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Margate, Fla.

11. McLaren Healthcare, based in Grand Blanc, Mich., is seeking a vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer for its location in Mount Pleasant, Mich.

12. Ogden (Utah) Regional Medical Center is seeking an assistant chief nursing officer.

13. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

14. Valley Family Healthcare, based in Payette, Idaho, is seeking a chief nursing officer.

15. Valley Presbyterian Hospital, based in Van Nuys, Calif., is seeking a chief nursing officer.