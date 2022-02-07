14 hospitals hiring CNOs

Below are 14 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. University of Illinois at Chicago seeks an associate chief nursing officer of patient logistics and emergency services.

2. Burlington, Kan.-based Coffey Health System seeks a chief nursing officer.

3. Las Vegas-based MountainView Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

4. Cleveland Clinic's Mercy Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

5. Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer at its Billings, Mont., location.

6. Downers Grove, Ill.- and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health seeks a chief nursing officer at Park Ridge, Ill.-based Lutheran General Hospital.

7. Downers Grove, Ill.- and Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president of nursing at its Sheboygan, Wis., location.

8. Oklahoma City-based OU Health seeks a chief nursing officer at Oklahoma Children's Hospital.

9. Tulsa, Okla.-based Hillcrest Hospital South seeks a chief nursing officer.

10. Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer at its location in Roswell, Ga. The system also seeks a vice president and chief nursing officer at its location in Hiram, Ga.

11. Sinai Chicago seeks an assistant chief nursing officer for medical-surgical services.

12. New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals seeks a chief nursing officer.

13. Nashville, Ark.-based Howard Memorial Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

14. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health seeks a chief nursing officer at its Oak Ridge, Tenn., location.