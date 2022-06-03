13 systems hiring chief nursing officers

Below are 13 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Advocate Aurora Health, based in Milwaukee, is seeking a chief nursing officer for Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill.

2. Acadia Healthcare, based in Franklin, Tenn., is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Chattanooga, Tenn.

3. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Bermuda Run, N.C.

4. Encompass Health, based in Ludlow, Mass., is seeking a chief nursing officer.

5. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking an assistant chief nursing officer for its location in Ogden, Utah.

6. Legacy Health, based in Portland, Ore., is seeking a vice president and chief nursing officer for its location in Vancouver, Wash.

7. Memorial Hermann Health System, based in Houston, is seeking a vice president and chief nursing officer for its location in The Woodlands, Texas.

8. North Shore Medical Center, based in Miami, is seeking a chief nursing officer.

9. Pardee Hospital, based in Hendersonville, N.C., is seeking a chief nursing officer.

10. Providence Hospital, based in Waco, Texas, is seeking a chief nursing officer.

11. SCL Health, based in Lafayette, Colo., is seeking a vice president and chief nursing officer.

12. Spectrum Health, based in Grand Rapids, Mich., is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Greenville, Mich.

13. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Oklahoma City.