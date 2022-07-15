13 systems hiring chief nursing officers

Below are 13 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Banner Health, based in Phoenix, is seeking an associate chief nursing officer.

2. B.E. Smith, based in Lenexa, Kan., is seeking a chief nursing officer for a hospital in Gunnison, Colo.

3. Catholic Health, based in Rockville Centre, N.Y., is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in West Islip, N.Y.

4. Centura Health, based in Centennial, Colo., is seeking a chief nursing officer for a hospital in Lakewood, Colo.

5. Community Medical Centers, based in Stockton, Calif., is seeking a chief nursing officer.

6. Desert Winds Hospital, based in Las Vegas, is seeking a chief nursing officer.

7. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Arlington, Texas.

8. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, based in Memphis, Tenn., is seeking a chief nursing officer.

9. McLaren Health Care, based in Grand Blanc, Mich., is seeking a vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer for a hospital in Pontiac, Mich.

10. Nutex Health, based in Houston, is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Fort Smith, Ark.

11. PAM Health, based in Enola, Pa., is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Corpus Christi, Texas.

12. Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital is seeking an assistant chief nursing officer.

13. Southern California Hospitals, based in Culver City, Calif., is seeking a chief nursing officer.