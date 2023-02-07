13 hospitals seeking chief nursing officers

Below are 13 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles seeks a senior vice president and CNO.
- Christus Health in Irving, Texas, seeks a CNO for Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi-Shoreline in Texas.
- Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn., seeks a CNO for Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Regional Medical Center.
- PAM Health, based in Enola, Pa., seeks a CNO for PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Tulsa (Okla.).
- Presbyterian Healthcare Services, based in Albuquerque, N.M., seeks a chief nurse executive for Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis, N.M.
- Prime Healthcare, based in Ontario, Calif., seeks a hospital CNO.
- Quorom Health, based in Brentwood, Tenn., seeks a CNO for Alta Vista Regional Hospital in Las Vegas.
- Saint Luke's Health System, based in Kansas City, Mo., seeks a CNO for Saint Luke's East Hospital in Lee's Summit, Mo.
- Sentara Healthcare, based in Norfolk, Va., seeks a vice president and CNO for Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
- Summa Health, based in Akron, Ohio, seeks an associate CNO of behavioral health services.
- Temple Health in Philadelphia seeks a vice president and CNO for Temple University Hospital-Episcopal Campus, also in Philadelphia.
- Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, seeks a CNO for The Hospitals of Providence-Sierra Campus in El Paso, Texas.
- Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., seeks a CNO for St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, N.Y.