13 hospitals seeking chief nursing officers

Below are 13 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. 

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 

  1. Children's Hospital Los Angeles seeks a senior vice president and CNO.

  2. Christus Health in Irving, Texas, seeks a CNO for Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi-Shoreline in Texas.

  3. Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn., seeks a CNO for Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Regional Medical Center.

  4. PAM Health, based in Enola, Pa., seeks a CNO for PAM Health Specialty Hospital of Tulsa (Okla.).

  5. Presbyterian Healthcare Services, based in Albuquerque, N.M., seeks a chief nurse executive for Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis, N.M.

  6. Prime Healthcare, based in Ontario, Calif., seeks a hospital CNO.

  7. Quorom Health, based in Brentwood, Tenn., seeks a CNO for Alta Vista Regional Hospital in Las Vegas.

  8. Saint Luke's Health System, based in Kansas City, Mo., seeks a CNO for Saint Luke's East Hospital in Lee's Summit, Mo.

  9. Sentara Healthcare, based in Norfolk, Va., seeks a vice president and CNO for Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

  10. Summa Health, based in Akron, Ohio, seeks an associate CNO of behavioral health services.

  11. Temple Health in Philadelphia seeks a vice president and CNO for Temple University Hospital-Episcopal Campus, also in Philadelphia.

  12. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, seeks a CNO for The Hospitals of Providence-Sierra Campus in El Paso, Texas.

  13. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., seeks a CNO for St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, N.Y.

