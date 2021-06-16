13 hospitals hiring CNOs

Below are 13 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

1. Hettinger, N.D.-based West River Health Services seeks a chief nursing officer.

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer at North Logan, Utah-based Cache Valley Hospital.

3. Winner (S.D.) Regional Healthcare Center seeks a chief nursing officer.

4. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer at Tucson, Ariz.-based Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital.

5. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks an assistant chief nursing officer at Austin, Texas-based St. David's Medical Center.

6. East Chicago, Ind.-based Regency Hospital of Northwest Indiana seeks a chief nursing officer.

7. Shelbyville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

8. La Crosse, Wis.-based Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer.

9. Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Hospital seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

10. Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health seeks an AVP, chief nursing officer at its location in Norton, Va.

11. Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health seeks a chief nursing officer/vice president of nursing at its Grafton, Wis., location.

12. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare seeks a chief nursing officer at its Dublin, Ga., location.

13. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health seeks an assistant chief nursing officer at its Maple, Wis., location.