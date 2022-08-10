10 systems hiring chief nursing officers 

Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Advocate Aurora Health, based in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, is seeking a chief nursing officer for Oak Lawn, Ill.

2. Ardent Health Services, based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Albuquerque, N.M.

3. B.E. Smith, based in Lenexa, Kan., is seeking an interim chief nursing officer for Hillsboro, Ill.

4. BJC HealthCare, based in St. Louis, is seeking a vice president and chief nursing officer for St. Louis Children's Hospital.

5. Bryan Health, based in Lincoln, Neb., is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Grand Island, Neb.

6. Centura Health, based in Centennial, Colo., is seeking a regional chief nursing officer for Goodland, Kan.

7. Novant Health, based in Charlotte, N.C., is seeking an associate chief nursing officer for its location in Haymarket, Va.

8. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, is seeking a chief nursing officer for Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

9. Universal Health Services, based in King of Prussia, Pa., is seeking a chief nursing officer for its location in Forest Park, Ill.

10. University Hospital, based in Newark, N.J., is seeking a chief nursing officer.