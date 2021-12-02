10 schools launching nursing programs

Several colleges and universities have launched innovative nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent nursing shortages around the country.

Here are 10 schools and hospitals that have recently launched nursing programs:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive.

1. Beal University in Bangor, Maine, expanded its nursing program to another campus to allow for more graduates.

2. University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif., launched a nursing program open to those without healthcare backgrounds or bachelor's degrees in any subject.

3. Bryan College in Dayton, Tenn., announced the opening of the Ward School of Nursing.

4. Chaminade University in Honolulu announced an accelerated nursing program set to begin Jan. 10.

5. Amarillo, Texas-based Northwest Texas Healthcare System announced a partnership with West Texas A&M University to offer employees interested in developing their BSN through an online associate to bachelor degree program.

6. The University of Washington School of Nursing announced a new state-funded program set to begin in January partnering with local long-term care facilities.

7. The University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul, Minn., announced the launch of a nursing school focused on health equity.

8. McMinnville, Ore.-based Linfield University announced it is condensing its accelerated Bachelor's of Science in Nursing program to 12 months. It also established an accelerated master's degree program.

9. Doña Ana Community College in Las Cruces, N.M., announced its nursing program will accept students from the recently closed Vista College.

10. East Mississippi Community College in Scooba announced the return of its licensed practical nursing program after 19 years.