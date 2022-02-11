10 New York hospitals with top nurse-patient communication scores

The following New York hospitals received the highest marks for nurse communication via the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from CMS.

At least 84 percent of patients at these hospitals responded that "nurses always communicated well."

The figures are from the CMS Hospital Compare website and represent data released Jan. 26 based on data from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021 — three quarters rather than the customary four. Users should interpret the data with caution since it's based on "fewer months of data, fewer discharged patients and fewer hospitals than normal," according to CMS.

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.

Albany VA Medical Center

Community Memorial Hospital-Hamilton

Mather Hospital (Port Jefferson)

St. Anthony Community Hospital (Warwick)

White Plains Hospital Center

Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City)

Keller Army Community Hospital (West Point)

Adirondack Medical Center-Saranac Lake

Saratoga Hospital (Saratoga Springs)

St. Francis Hospital-The Heart Center (Roslyn)