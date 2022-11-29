10 hospitals seeking chief nursing officers

Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. 

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 

  1. Children's Hospital of Los Angeles seeks a senior vice president and CNO.  

  2. Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn., seeks a CNO for Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville, Ala. 

  3. ECU Health, based in Greenville, N.C., seeks a CNO.

  4. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a CNO for Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans. 

  5. HCA also seeks a CNO for HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach.

  6. Highland Hospital in Charleston, W.Va., seeks a CNO. 

  7. Jackson Health System in Miami seeks a chief nursing and operations officer for Holtz Children's Hospital and The Women's Hospital, both in Miami.

  8. Prime Healthcare, based in Ontario, Calif., seeks a CNO.

  9. Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan., seeks a CNO.

  10. University Hospital in Newark, N.J., seeks a CNO. 

