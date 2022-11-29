10 hospitals seeking chief nursing officers

Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
- Children's Hospital of Los Angeles seeks a senior vice president and CNO.
- Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn., seeks a CNO for Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville, Ala.
- ECU Health, based in Greenville, N.C., seeks a CNO.
- HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a CNO for Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans.
- HCA also seeks a CNO for HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach.
- Highland Hospital in Charleston, W.Va., seeks a CNO.
- Jackson Health System in Miami seeks a chief nursing and operations officer for Holtz Children's Hospital and The Women's Hospital, both in Miami.
- Prime Healthcare, based in Ontario, Calif., seeks a CNO.
- Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan., seeks a CNO.
- University Hospital in Newark, N.J., seeks a CNO.