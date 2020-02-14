San Diego hospital on heightened security after employee's alleged threats

Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego has boosted security after an employee allegedly made threats against the hospital, according to 10News.

The hospital notified police in January about an incident in which licensed pharmacist Augusto Sioson, 49, allegedly threatened to "shoot up the hospital and come burn it down," investigators told the local TV station.

After the hospital notified police, police executed an emergency order Feb. 7 to confiscate weapons at Mr. Sioson's home, according to a gun violence emergency protective order obtained by 10News. The protective order said firearms and ammunition were found at the home, although it is unclear what weapons were taken by law enforcement.

Mr. Sioson was taken to a mental health facility to be evaluated. As of the morning of Feb. 14, it was unclear if Mr. Sioson was still in a mental health facility, and an arrest warrant had not been issued, according to the station.

In response to the alleged incident, Rady Children's issued a statement saying that its main campus is on heightened security status due to "a potential safety concern directed at specific employees."



"We have taken steps to assure safety for patients, staff and visitors, including working closely with law enforcement," the statement added.

