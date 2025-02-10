APhA launches platform to address pharmacy workforce shortage

Alexandra Murphy -

The American Pharmacists Association has launched a new platform, Health Shifts, that aims to address workforce shortages in the pharmacy industry. 

Developed in collaboration with the California Pharmacists Association, the platform is designed to provide innovative staffing solutions and connect pharmacy professionals with job opportunities across the U.S., according to a Feb. 6 news release from the association. 

HealthShifts will begin its rollout in California, focusing on shift coverage for pharmacies and offering flexible work options for professionals. The platform also includes a nationwide job board. 

