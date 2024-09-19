Zantac cancer trial results in hung jury

A Chicago jury failed to reach a verdict Sept. 18 over claims that heartburn drug Zantac causes cancer, Reuters exclusively reported.

The case, brought by Illinois resident Ronald Kimbrow, alleged that Zantac caused his prostate cancer after he took the drug from 1995 to 2019. The sole defendant in the trial was German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim.

Three lawsuits related to Zantac had previously gone to trial, all in Illinois, with two verdicts for the defense and one hung jury.

The litigation follows the 2020 FDA decision to pull Zantac from the market because of concerns about its active ingredient, ranitidine, which could degrade into NDMA, a probable carcinogen.

This marks the second hung jury in Zantac-related cases, part of a broader litigation that includes tens of thousands of lawsuits. Other drugmakers — including GSK, Pfizer and Sanofi — have been named in the lawsuits, with some settling thousands of cases.